Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi protests demanding FIR on Delhi police action in Chalo Sansad march

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna at the Parliament Street police station in Delhi on August 21, seeking the registration of an FIR over pellet injuries suffered by a youth during the Cockroach Janta Party-led Chalo Sansad march and said 'brutality' against a peaceful protest is a 'serious crime'. The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition was accompanied by 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, who was injured by pellets during the protest on July 20.

Gandhi is demanding that police register a case over Lochab’s injuries. Gandhi first approached Mandir Marg police station, but after his demand was not accepted, moved to Parliament Street and met DCP (Central) Sachin Sharma. After the meeting failed to resolve the issue, the Congress MP and Lochab began the sit-in. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders have also joined the protest.