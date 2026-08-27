270 dead, over 300 Indians remain missing in Nepal flash floods

The death toll in catastrophic Nepal floods rose to 270 people. Over 300 Indian nationals are among over 800 reported missing. Around 60 Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. At least 341 foreign nationals are missing in the flash floods, including hikers and climbers from around the world flock to the Himalayan nation. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district, which also affected neighbouring Dhading and Nuwakot districts.

An ice-rock avalanche originating in a high-altitude area likely triggered the devastating flash floods. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said a glacial collapse and debris flow caused the catastrophe, ruling out an earthquake along the Nepal-Tibet border. Satellite imagery and seismic data confirmed the glacial collapse. Meanwhile, Bihar is on alert over a possible rise in the Gandak river's water level. UP has stepped up vigilance in Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts.