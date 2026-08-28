Nepal issues evacuation warning after dam burst in Tibet, debris lake stops overflowing

The chances of a secondary flash flood prevail in Nepal as debris from the ice-rock avalanche that possibly triggered the flash floods is accumulating at the river confluence and creating a temporary dam, senior cryosphere specialist at ICIMOD, Mohd Farooq Azam, has warned. The term cryosphere refers to the parts of the Earth's surface covered by frozen water. As of August 28, the death toll from the flash floods in Nepal and Tibet has exceeded 470, with nearly 1,000 people still reported missing as search and rescue operations continue into their third day.

China paused a rescue operation due to the risk of renewed flooding in Tibet. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that a lake was formed due to debris earlier. The lake has begun overflowing towards the area that rescue teams were headed. However, the overflow from the barrier lake near the Nepal border has stopped. 680 rescuers arrived at the hardest-hit zone in China’s Gyirong border area on Friday.