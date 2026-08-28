Rotten Meat, Expired Food, Unsafe Oil: Karnataka Gives Businesses 15 Days

Karnataka’s Food Safety Department has given food businesses 15 days to fix violations after a major inspection drive across Bengaluru and other parts of the state. Officials inspected 60 three-star and five-star hotels, restaurants, warehouses and major food chains, deploying 30 teams and collecting 77 food samples for laboratory testing. The inspections found disturbing lapses, including rotten meat, expired dairy products, mould-affected food, improperly stored ingredients and mislabelled products.

At Skyye Lounge in UB City, officials found 45 kg of rotten chicken and beef, along with expired milk and curd. Other establishments were found storing or handling fish, duck, mushrooms and other food products in violation of safety norms. Food storage and distribution facilities supplying hotels and caterers were also inspected, while KFC, McDonald’s and Subway outlets and their supplying warehouses came under scrutiny. Now, businesses have 15 days to rectify violations. But the bigger question remains: what happens on Day 16? Will re-inspections lead to lasting changes — or will kitchens simply be cleaned up until the next inspection?