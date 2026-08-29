Karnataka Minister B Nagendra resigns barely 25 days after induction in DKS cabinet expansion

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra resigned on Aug 28. Nagendra broke down into tears in a presser announcing his resgination. He got linked to the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam. The case pertains to misappropriation of funds in three entities (KMVSTDCL, ST Welfare department, and Karnataka German Technical Training Institute).

This is the second time the former Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister quit over his alleged involvement after 2024. His resignation came barely 25 days after his induction in CM DK Shivakumar's cabinet expansion in August. He resigned amid sustained pressure from opposition parties like the BJP and the JD(S).