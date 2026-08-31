US strikes Iranian rocket launchers, Iran retaliates with attacks on Jordanian air bases

Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US-operated air bases in Jordan on August 30. Tehran retaliated after US forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said the launchers posed a 'threat' to shipping in the strategic waterway. US Central Command is continuing to enforce a naval blockade against Iran. American strikes on Iran caused casualties, but the number of them is yet to be ascertained. It is the first exchange of fire between the nations in a month since late July.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said its attack caused heavy damage to Jordanian air bases. They targeted technical infrastructure, maintenance facilities and fighter-jet positions at the King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases. Neither base reported injuries or casualties. Jordanian air defences intercepted the Iranian missiles on Sunday. This latest escalation comes despite months of diplomatic efforts by mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar.