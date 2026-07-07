Alpha Review: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Misfires | Rough Cut | The New Indian Express

Is Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the female-led spy blockbuster Bollywood has been waiting for—or a missed opportunity?

In this week’s Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews the latest YRF Spy Universe film and explains why its action, writing and performances fail to deliver despite an impressive cast featuring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

He also recommends a far more inspiring watch: Netflix’s documentary Chris & Martina: The Final Act, chronicling the extraordinary rivalry and friendship between tennis legends Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.