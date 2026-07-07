Is DKS as CM changing state politics from Test match pace to a T-20? Expert interview

D.K. Shivakumar’s ascent to the Chief Minister’s office marks a pivot toward a more aggressive, high-stakes political style. Moving away from the methodical, "Test match" deliberation of the previous administration, his approach favors rapid-fire decision-making and assertive governance, reminiscent of a T-20 powerplay. While his supporters celebrate this newfound intensity as necessary for swift development, critics question whether such accelerated speed compromises depth, stability, and long-term institutional health.