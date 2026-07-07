Patel & Nehru: Rivals or Partners? The Truth from History | BookTalk | Kaveree Bamzai

Was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel really at odds with Jawaharlal Nehru? Or has history been reshaped by modern politics?

In this thought-provoking conversation, historian and author Rajmohan Gandhi discusses his acclaimed book Patel: A Life with Kavei Bamzai.

The discussion explores: The real relationship between Patel, Nehru and Gandhi Why Patel remains one of India's most misunderstood leaders The sacrifices made by India's freedom fighters Partition, Kashmir and the challenges of nation-building.

The values that united India's founding generation This conversation offers a fresh, evidence-based look at one of the most important figures in Indian history.