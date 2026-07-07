The Secret Behind Madhuri Dixit's Boldest Performance Yet | Rough Cut | Kaveree Bamzai

Suresh Triveni opens up about directing Maa Behen, convincing Madhuri Dixit to embrace one of the boldest performances of her career, and why she immediately agreed to the role.

He also discusses Triptii Dimri's choices after Animal, Ravi Kishan's remarkable instincts as an actor, Arunoday Singh's underrated talent, and why he believes today's actresses are making more exciting career decisions than many of their male counterparts.

Watch this candid conversation on filmmaking, stardom, performance, and the evolving landscape of Hindi cinema.