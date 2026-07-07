Who Orchestrated Tamil Nadu's Most Dangerous Political Plot Against Vijay?

Tamil Nadu's TVK government won its floor test with 144 votes — 26 seats above majority.

Yet within 52 days, four persons were arrested for allegedly bribing TVK MLAs with up to ₹50 crore each to resign and collapse the government.

The accused include C. Thirunavukkarasu, head of political survey agency IPDS — Indian Political Democratic Strategies — while V. Senthil Balaji's brother V. Ashok Kumar is absconding.

In today's Bottomline, Prabhu Chawla asks these questions: Who engineered this two-stage constitutional assassination plot? Is this unprecedented in Tamil Nadu's history?

Does DMK's counter-offensive survive scrutiny? And has Vijay's transformation from reel to real finally been completed? That's The Bottomline.