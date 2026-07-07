Why Congress Backed Vijay After the Election | Q&A with TNIE | Kaveree Bamzai | Praveen Chakravarty

Did the Congress miss an opportunity by not aligning with Vijay before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

In this exclusive interview, Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty opens up about the data that predicted Vijay's rise, why Congress eventually decided to support him, and what the party learnt from the Tamil Nadu verdict.

He also discusses: Why young voters rejected traditional politics Congress' internal debates on the Vijay alliance Rahul Gandhi's role after the election The changing aspirations of Gen Z voters Lessons for the Congress ahead of the 2029 General Election The future of Tamil Nadu politics Watch the full conversation for an in-depth analysis of one of the biggest political shifts in Tamil Nadu.

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