Why Europe is struggling with heat India faces every summer | The New Indian Express | Heatwave

Europe is witnessing one of its deadliest heatwaves in recent history, with temperatures crossing 40°C, thousands of heat-related deaths, and widespread disruption to transport and infrastructure.

But why is 41°C in Europe proving far more dangerous than similar temperatures experienced in India?

This explainer breaks down the science behind the heat, the role of climate change, housing, infrastructure, and why Europe is struggling to cope with extreme temperatures. Watch the full video to know more.