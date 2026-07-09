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Why the India-US Trade Deal Is STILL Not Done | BottomLine | Prabhu Chawla | The New Indian Express

With just days left before the July 24 deadline, India and the United States are yet to finalize one of the most significant trade agreements in recent history. If negotiations fail, Indian exports could once again face tariffs of up to 50%, impacting industries from textiles and pharmaceuticals to gems and jewellery. In this episode of Bottom Line, Prabhu Chawla examines: Why the trade deal remains unsigned The repeated missed deadlines Trump's demands and India's red lines The shrinking India-US trade surplus What the July 24 deadline really means Whether India can secure lower tariffs while protecting its farmers Is the deal delayed because of politics, economics, or tough negotiations?