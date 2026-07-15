Big Win for Vijay Govt as Cow Slaughter Ban Paused? | Prabhu Chawla | The New Indian Express

The Supreme Court has stayed the Madras High Court's order that effectively prohibited cow and calf slaughter across Tamil Nadu, giving interim relief to the Vijay-led government.

But what exactly happened? Why did the Madras High Court issue such a sweeping direction? Why did the Tamil Nadu government challenge it? And what does the Supreme Court's stay actually mean?

In this explainer, we break down: Why the case reached the Supreme Court What the Madras High Court had ordered The Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958 Why the Vijay government challenged the order Why the Supreme Court granted an interim stay Political and legal implications What happens next This is not the final verdict.

Here's everything you need to know about one of Tamil Nadu's biggest legal and political stories.