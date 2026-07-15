Dumb, Dumber & Dhamaal 4 | Rough Cut | Kaveree Bamzai

This week on Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai has one clear message: skip Dhamaal 4.

Despite a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey and Ravi Kishan, the latest installment of the comedy franchise disappoints with outdated humour, politically incorrect jokes and an over-the-top treasure hunt that never lands. Instead, Kaveree recommends

The Invite, Olivia Wilde's intimate relationship drama starring Edward Norton, Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Seth Rogen, praising its performances and emotional depth.

She also discusses Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, and explains why it doesn't quite work despite strong performances from its cast.