How Did Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme End Up Paying 14,298 Men?

The Maharashtra government's verification drive has uncovered a major fraud in the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, with 14,298 men allegedly registering as women to receive monthly welfare benefits meant for poor women.

Authorities estimate that around ₹21.44 crore was wrongly disbursed over nearly 10 months. The state has now launched recovery proceedings, while the fraud has also triggered a wider review of the scheme, leading to the removal of over 92 lakh beneficiaries after verification.

The case has raised serious questions about self-certification, verification lapses and the implementation of large-scale welfare schemes. Watch the full video.