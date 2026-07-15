Shubhanshu Shukla Reveals India's Space Roadmap | Gaganyaan, ISS & Beyond | Exclusive

India's second astronaut to travel to space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, sits down with The New Indian Express for an exclusive conversation following the launch of his book Second Orbit in Hyderabad.

In this interview with Khyati Shah, Shukla reflects on his remarkable journey—from an Indian Air Force fighter pilot to representing India aboard the International Space Station.

He explains why he named his book Second Orbit, pays tribute to Rakesh Sharma, recalls the emotional moment of speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from space, discusses the seven scientific experiments conducted aboard the ISS, and shares his vision for India's future in human space exploration.

He also speaks about Mission Gaganyaan, India's plans for an indigenous space station, future lunar missions, Hyderabad's role in India's aerospace ecosystem, and leaves an inspiring message for students and young dreamers.