Success Isn’t About One Business | Mahesh Krishnachari | O’ver Coffee | Expressions

Mahesh Krishnachari, founder of O'ver Coffee and Director of VEVRA, joins Expressions for a conversation on entrepreneurship, hospitality, architecture and building businesses with purpose.

From creating one of Bengaluru's most distinctive café and wine destinations to leading industrial projects across India, Mahesh shares how patience, quality and long-term thinking shaped his journey.

He talks about working with renowned chef Abhijit Saha, why he waited four years before launching O'ver Coffee, and how the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him to develop IoT-enabled medical isolation pods that later received recognition from the Karnataka government.

The conversation also explores European café culture, customer experience, mentorship, business failures and why true success is about creating value wherever you're needed.