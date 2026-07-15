The Karur Visit Explained: What Vijay Said & Why It Matters | Prabhu Chawla

Ten months after the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay returned to the city for the first time.

His visit wasn't just about meeting the victims' families. It featured compassionate government job appointments, the announcement of a memorial, sharp criticism of the police and the opposition, and a strong political message ahead of local body elections.

In this episode, Prabhu Chawla breaks down:

What happened during the 2025 Karur stampede

Why Vijay stayed away for ten months

The significance of his return His attack on the DMK and AIADMK

The police accountability argument

The legal questions surrounding the compensation and appointments

What this means for Tamil Nadu politics going forward

Is this closure for a political tragedy—or the beginning of a new political battle?