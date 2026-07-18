This is dictatorship: Opposition reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's removal by Modi government from protest

Opposition leaders strongly condemned the forceful removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat called the Modi government's move dictatorial for bulldozing the democratic and constitutional values. Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike since June 28. He has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and other medication despite signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities.

Wangchuk is being continuously monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health. The 59-year-old activist was picked up against his consent by Delhi Police on the 21st day of his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar. Police said he was shifted on doctors' advice and in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court. They also said the protest site was being cleared after permission to hold the demonstration expired.