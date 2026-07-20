Protest is Modi government's failure: Opposition condemns police brutality on CJP protesters

Opposition leaders strongly condemned police brutality on youth protesters at the Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi on July 20. The security forces reportedly severely injured the protesters without sparing even teenagers by baton-charging them. Thousands of youth showed up for the march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party amid the monsoon session. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said a protest is indicative of the Modi government's failure. TMC MP Sagarika complained that the Parliament gates were closed, which prevented her from joining the protest in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on July 20. CJP spokespersons met Nadda at his residence in Delhi with three demands. Their demands are to release educationist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and Rs. 1 crore compensation to the kin of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.