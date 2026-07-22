Opposition demands Pradhan's resignation in Parliament, slams police clampdown in Chalo Sansad march

'Why is Modi silent,' said opposition leaders while demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and a discussion on the police clampdown at the Chalo Sansad march protesters on July 20 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju conveyed that the centre is ready to have a discussion on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak issue. He added that the Speaker would decide the rule, date and duration of the discussion after consulting floor leaders of all parties.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday after repeated disruptions by the Opposition over the NEET paper leak and the police action against protesters during Monday's 'Sansad Chalo' march, even as the Centre reiterated its willingness to hold a detailed debate on the issue.