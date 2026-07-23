Kharge demands for Pradhan's resignation, Rijiju questions opposition's intentions on NEET debate

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the opposition's demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amidst youth protests across India in the Rajya Sabha on July 23. 'Resignation first, debate next,' said Kharge on the NEET discussion the opposition had demanded during the Monsoon Session.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned the opposition's intentions to level conditions to debate on the issue of paper leaks. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters are demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after a slew of paper leaks and other examination-related irregularities like the CBSE OSM row since June 6.