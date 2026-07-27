Bihar police constable suspended over firing with AK-47 at protest against NEET paper leak

A Bihar police constable, Abhishek Patel, was suspended for firing at protesters against the NEET paper leak. He reportedly fired with an AK-47 at students in a solidarity protest in Siwan district on July 25. The bandh was called by All India Students Association (AISA) and other left organisations over the NEET paper leak.

Three people suffered bullet injuries in the police firing, who are hospitalised in Patna, and their condition is said to be stable. A video showing him opening fire with an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media on Monday. The police had opened fire when protesters allegedly attacked them during the protest in the district headquarters town.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Bihar government. He warned of a statewide agitation if the detainees from the protest are not released by Monday. Yadav also demanded that the police withdraw all FIRs against the protesting students.