How did Students extract Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation ? | Prabhu Chawla | Bottomline | TNIE

For the first time in twelve years, public agitation has forced a Cabinet minister out of Narendra Modi's government.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper-leak is not merely a concession — it is a crack in a carefully constructed aura of invincibility. Rahul Gandhi calls it a "victory of India's youth."

The BJP calls it responsible governance. But who is telling the truth? Is this a genuine tipping point for the opposition, or an isolated scalp that will fade before UP 2027?

In this BottomLine, Prabhu Chawla delivers the unfiltered verdict on India's most consequential political moment this year