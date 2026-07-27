Jana Nayagan Review: Vijay's Political Manifesto Disguised as a Mass Entertainer | Rough Cut

Is Jana Nayagan a film—or a full-fledged political rally on the big screen? In this week's Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews Vijay's much-awaited film, exploring its blend of politics, larger-than-life action, high-energy songs, spectacular fight sequences, and grand cinematic moments—including robotic warriors.

Does the film balance entertainment with its political messaging, or does one overshadow the other? Watch the full review to find out what works, what doesn't, and whether Jana Nayagan lives up to the massive expectations.