World IVF Day: IVF Myths, Success Rates & Treatment Explained | TNIE

On World IVF Day, we speak to fertility experts Dr. R. Archana and Dr. A. Nasrin about everything IVF — from infertility causes and when to seek fertility treatment to IVF myths, the IVF journey, success rates and the latest advancements in reproductive medicine.

The doctors explain whether infertility is only a woman's issue, how age and lifestyle can affect fertility, what couples can expect during IVF treatment, and how personalized fertility care can improve treatment outcomes.

If you or someone you know is considering IVF or struggling with infertility, this conversation offers expert guidance, clarity and hope on the journey towards parenthood. Watch the full conversation for insights into IVF, fertility awareness, reproductive health and the future of fertility care.

Disclaimer: This video is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Consult a qualified fertility specialist for personalized guidance.