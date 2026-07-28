Can One Exam Decide Your Future? | Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil on NEET, Healthcare & Karnataka's Vision

In this episode of Expressions by The New Indian Express, host Neha Sonthalia speaks with Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Medical Education, about the future of healthcare, medical education, NEET, AI, public hospitals, organ transplants, nursing, and skill development.

Dr. Patil explains why no exam can fully judge a student's capabilities, shares his vision of establishing government medical colleges in every district, discusses Karnataka's leadership in medical education, and explains why communication and compassion are just as important as clinical knowledge. The conversation also explores free organ transplant facilities, preventive healthcare, AI, employment, and why Indian doctors and nurses continue to earn global respect.