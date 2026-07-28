From Diagnosis to Treatment: The Evolving Landscape of Structural Heart Diseases

Valvular heart disease is evolving rapidly, with advances in structural heart interventions transforming how conditions such as aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation are diagnosed and treated. In this expert-led scientific webinar, leading cardiologists discuss the changing landscape of valvular heart disease, the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention, and how advances in TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) and TEER (Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair)/Mitral Clip therapies are expanding treatment options for patients.

The panel explores patient selection, advanced cardiac imaging, complex anatomies, Heart Team decision-making, lifetime management, procedural planning, training in structural heart interventions, AI in cardiology, long-term outcomes, access to treatment, and the future of transcatheter therapies. Watch the full discussion for expert insights into the evolving management of structural heart disease and the future of minimally invasive valve therapies.