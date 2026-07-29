Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's take down on Public Examinations Amendment Bill in Parliament debate

'We are here because the system is broken, and we need to fix it,' said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in his take down on the Public Examinations Amendment Bill in the Parliament debate at Lok Sabha on July 28. He raised several questions over the functioning of fast-track courts with respect to case pendency and judicial capacity. He stated that only 66500 out of 1.44 lakh new cases were disposed of in fast-track special courts in 2025.

Tharoor also highlighted the 'sorry' record of the National Testing Agency (NTA), with allegations of paper leaks in six out of 14 major exams it conducted. He underlined the lack of adequate staff in the testing body, with only 24 permanent posts filled, and noted that the organisation conducts national-level exams that decide the future of millions of children.