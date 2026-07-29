Priyanka Gandhi vs Treasury Benches: Massive Parliament row over remark on Pralhad Joshi | Kiren

During the Lok Sabha proceedings, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks on Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi triggered a major political confrontation. Her comments drew sharp objections from the Treasury benches, leading to repeated interruptions in the House.

Pralhad Joshi responded by saying Priyanka Gandhi should have verified her statements and called for action against what he termed misinformation. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused her of "character assassination" and demanded that she apologise, escalating the row further. Watch the full report for the key moments from the debate, reactions from BJP leaders, and how the controversy unfolded inside Parliament.