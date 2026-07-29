'Student, idiot, and andh bhakts': Rahul Gandhi's speech creates uproar in Parliament debate

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's speech created an uproar in the Parliament on July 29. His speech involving a conversation with a protester on what it means to be a 'student' and an 'idiot', drew strong objection from the treasury benches. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju raised objection to Gandhi's alleged 'unparliamentary' language on the floor of the House.

Gandhi retorted by saying he was not referring to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was speaking in the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Wednesday. The discussion comes a day after a heated debate in the House, where the ruling NDA and Opposition parties clashed over examination irregularities, paper leaks and the government’s handling of student protests.