World Hepatitis Day: Why Millions of Indians Are Not Getting Tested For Hepatitis B

Roughly 3.5 crore Indians have Hepatitis B — and most have no idea it's even there. On World Hepatitis Day, we ask why millions are still not getting tested, and what a new functional cure could mean for India. India carries one of the world's largest Hepatitis B burdens. The virus silently damages the liver for decades — discovered only when the damage is already severe. Yet only 10 lakh of the 3.5 crore infected are currently on treatment. The breakthrough India actually needs isn't sitting in a lab — it's sitting in a blood test.