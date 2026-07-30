'Camera angles won’t win Gen Z': Priyanka Gandhi’s 10-point takedown of Modi Govt | TNIE Explainer

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp attack on the Centre during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill.

She raised concerns over paper leaks, unemployment, police action against student protesters, and the functioning of the education system. In her speech, Priyanka cited alleged examination paper leaks, questioned the government's response to student protests, criticised the NTA, and took swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the appointment of the new Education Minister.

Watch this video for the top 10 takeaways from Priyanka Gandhi's speech, the key political flashpoints, and how the Treasury benches responded during the debate in Parliament.