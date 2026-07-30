'Sack Amit Shah immediately': Rahul Gandhi targets HM for violence on students during CJP protest

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Lok Sabha proceedings, reiterating allegations over the police action against students during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament. He demanded Amit Shah's resignation and called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the incident.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi alleged that students were subjected to excessive force and argued that either Amit Shah ordered the police action or was unaware of it. He also reiterated his demand for accountability for those responsible. Watch the full report for Rahul Gandhi's complete remarks, the political reactions, and the latest developments in the controversy over the alleged police action against student protesters.