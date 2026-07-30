‘Why Not Come To Goa More Often?’ | Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Future Plans & Culture

In this episode of Express Conversations, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla sits down with Goa’s Tourism Minister, Rohan Khaunte, for an insightful discussion on the changing face of Goa tourism. While world-renowned for its pristine coastline and vibrant beaches, Goa is expanding its horizons to offer visitors much more - ranging from hinterland ecotourism, rich culture, heritage, wellness, and culinary experiences to year-round travel opportunities.

Tune in as Minister Rohan Khaunte shares the vision behind "Goa Beyond Beaches," the shift toward regenerative tourism, and how the state balances modern infrastructure with preserving its unique identity and culture.