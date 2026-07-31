Why Is IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti Suddenly Under Attack? | Bottomline

A leading scientist, architect of India’s indigenous microprocessor, Padma Shri awardee and IIT Madras Director finds himself reduced to a single label in Parliament. What did Prof V Kamakoti actually say about cow urine? Why did Priyanka Gandhi single him out while questioning an exam reforms panel?

Is this about science, politics or something deeper? Over 200 academicians have rushed to his defence with strong words. Can clinical trials settle the claims once and for all the way they do for snake venom or herbal extracts? Watch Bottomline with Prabhu Chawla asks the hard questions without the noise.