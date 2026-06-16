Ram Mandir Heist: Ten Questions, Zero Accountability | BottomLine | Prabhu Chawla

Who authorized the deletion of eight-month-old CCTV footage at the Ram Mandir? Why was accounts officer Mahipal Singh removed after he flagged irregularities to Champat Rai? In this episode of The Bottomline, Prabhu Chawla delivers his editorial verdict on the Ram Mandir donation scandal — ten questions the Trust cannot escape. Crores in donations. Gold and silver weighed in secret. A whistleblower silenced.

An SIT formed only after public pressure. The Ram Bhakts who died for this movement — and those who donated crores for its construction — deserve answers. Senior trustees including former Principal Secretary to the PM, Nripendra Mishra, and RSS leader Champat Rai must be held to account and deliver justice The three-member SIT has a mandate. It must deliver.

