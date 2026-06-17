Why are Karnataka Congress MLAs in resort ahead of MLC elections?

The prestige of both the Congress and JDS-BJP depends on winning the seventh seat in the upcoming MLA elections in Karnataka. In the June 18 crucial elections for the Upper House, there are seven seats and eight candidates in the fray. Congress and NDA are locked in a bitter fight for the seventh seat, and only one can win. Watch the video with TNIE senior journalists Ramu Patil and Bansy Kalappa for an analysis of why the ruling Congress party is anxious on the eve of the polls, with it moving its MLAs to a resort.