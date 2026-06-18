Eight things wrong about Indian education system: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi kickstarted Congress's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' nationwide rally by interacting with Kota students in Rajasthan on June 17. He raised at least eight pertinent issues with the current Indian education system. These vary from students having limited career choices, student suicides, lowering education budgets to extortionist private education sector in India. Gandhi made a presentation on the ground reality of education and employment in India. A Congress presser said NEET and CBSE scams are just the tip of the iceberg. The party alleged India's education system is being dismantled. Kota is the coaching capital of India, welcoming lakhs of students each year.