Woman brutally murdered by partner, online comments reveal a more disturbing trend

"Slay king." "Queen, you deserve this." "Maybe she asked for it." "King behaviour." "Man of values." Disturbing, right? It gets worse.

One user wrote: "I'm so proud of my boys in this comment section, finally playing team for men just like women do."

Another commented: "Good job. I am here with my girlfriend's account and caught her red-handed cheating on me today. Should I try...?" followed by a laughing emoji.

These are not comments on a meme page or a controversial debate. These are some of the responses posted under a TNIE news report about the murder of a young woman.

A 22-year-old woman's life was brutally cut short by her partner for allegedly "talking to another man" in Bengaluru.

Instead of mourning her death, many users chose to shame the victim, justify the crime, and even celebrate the accused. And that raises an uncomfortable but important question: How dangerous has it become to be a woman, not just offline, but online as well?

Watch the full video to understand how digital spaces are normalizing violence and why this toxic culture demands immediate accountability.