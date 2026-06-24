He planned a wedding, she planned his murder: The Ketan Agarwal case | The hooded man clue

What began as a trekking trip to Lohagad Fort near Pune has now turned into a chilling murder investigation.

Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal died after falling from a cliff during a trek with his fiancée, Siya Goyal, in what was initially believed to be an accident.

Police say CCTV footage, call records, and digital evidence uncovered a trail that led investigators to a hooded man identified as Chetan Chaudhary.

Authorities allege the incident was part of a premeditated conspiracy involving Siya and Chetan. Both accused have been arrested and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators are continuing to examine digital evidence as they piece together the full sequence of events behind Ketan Agarwal’s death.