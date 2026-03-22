Former Pakistan envoy's shocking 'attack India' remark amid West Asia war

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has drawn attention after suggesting that Pakistan could target India if attacked by the United States. Speaking during a discussion on a hypothetical scenario, he mentioned cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, calling it a possible response in a “worst case” situation.

While Basit repeatedly described such a scenario as highly unlikely, he stated that Pakistan would have “no other option” but to respond if threatened. He also noted that neither India nor Pakistan wants such an outcome, attempting to frame his remarks within a broader strategic context.

The comments have since gone viral, sparking debate over regional security and the impact of such rhetoric. Analysts say statements like these highlight the importance of cautious communication in a sensitive geopolitical climate.