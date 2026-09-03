BJP MP Raghav Chadha accuses AAP of 'political vendetta' over missing name in Punjab SIR draft roll

However, AAP rejected the allegations and said Chadha was attempting to shift the blame to the party and the Punjab government after his name went missing from the draft rolls. The party also maintained that the SIR is conducted by the Election Commission. Around 20.66 lakh voters were removed from the draft electoral roll published on August 13. Voters whose names have been excluded from the draft rolls can file claims and objections till September 12. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 12.