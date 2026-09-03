Madras High Court dismisses ex TN CM Stalin's petition to nullify TVK win in DMK safe seat

The court’s order has dealt a blow to the main Opposition party, which was unseated by the debutant TVK led by actor-politician C Joseph Vijay in the April elections to the Assembly. Stalin filed the petition seeking the relief of nullifying the victory of TVK MLA and declaring him as the winner on the grounds of malfunctioning, mismatch and discrepancies among the three units of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the post-counting verification