Love for Irrfan keeps growing due to his spiritual connection with craft: writer-wife Sutapa Sikdar

Sikdar was the writer who contributed to films like Khamoshi, Shabd, and the 350-episode series of youth drama 'Banegi Apni Baat' in the 90s, starring none other than Irrfan Khan. She threw light on the actor's journey from TV serials to Hollywood! 'Actor Tom Hanks came up to me at Inferno's premiere and said, "You have a husband to kill for," reminisced Sutapa. He believed in India and its storytelling. She informed that Khan left an international film for Piku; he believed in India with diversity and its storytelling: writer-producer-wife Sutapa Sikdar.