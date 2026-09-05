SIR is hijacking of Indian democracy, CJP protests were silver lining: S Y Quraishi at OLF 2026

We have become a police state, Quraishi declared. He questioned the silence of people, including intellectuals, critics, and journalists, over the mass SIR voter deletions across states. However, he agreed that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests offered a silver lining in removing the fear among Indians, carried out by very young people. 'During my time, the voter enrolment ratio among youth was 12%, so we created National Voters’ Day on the 25th of January, because the Election Commission of India was born a day before India was born as a republic,' said SY Quraishi