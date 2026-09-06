Heeramandi is glorified in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series: Vidya Shah | Jalsa | OLF 2026

Watch the fascinating conversation between singer and author Vidya Shah and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, talk about her book 'Jalsa: Indian Women and their Journeys from the Salon to the Studio' that documents singers from yore like Gauhar Jaan and Begum Akhtar, who recorded their songs using the gramophone. Jaan led the music market in India and sang the first commercial recording in 1902, with several songs in 20 languages in her repertoire.