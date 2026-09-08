Gen Z is on phones due to 500 AQI, no gardens, no public places or public libraries: Ria Chopra

Watch writer Ria Chopra in this insightful conversation with consultant and author Lipikar Bhusan on her book 'Never Logged Out: Growing Up Online' at this year's edition of the Odisha Literary Festival 2026. She said social media does not fulfil the human need for connection. 'Listening to a podcast will not make you feel like you’re hanging out with your friends, you know?' remarked the author. However, she also points out that young people like Gen Z cannot be blamed for constantly being on their phones or staying at home when the AQI is 500, and there are no gardens, no public places, or public libraries today.