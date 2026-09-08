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Gen Z is on phones due to 500 AQI, no gardens, no public places or public libraries: Ria Chopra

Express Video Service

Watch writer Ria Chopra in this insightful conversation with consultant and author Lipikar Bhusan on her book 'Never Logged Out: Growing Up Online' at this year's edition of the Odisha Literary Festival 2026. She said social media does not fulfil the human need for connection. 'Listening to a podcast will not make you feel like you’re hanging out with your friends, you know?' remarked the author. However, she also points out that young people like Gen Z cannot be blamed for constantly being on their phones or staying at home when the AQI is 500, and there are no gardens, no public places, or public libraries today.

Gen Z is heterogeneous group Ria Chopra
Never Logged Out: Growing Up Online

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The New Indian Express
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